City of Troy employee tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An employee with the City of Troy has become the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Pike County.
City officials confirmed the case Thursday and said the employee has had very limited contact with the public.
“The employee has been home for over a week and feeling better,” a release stated.
Troy University announced Wednesday that a student and a faculty member had tested positive for COVID-19.
According to university officials, the student is from Monroe County and the faculty member is from Montgomery County. Neither had been on campus or in contact with students, faculty or staff since the start of Spring Break.
University officials did say, however, the student had returned to Troy since the start of the break.
University officials are expected to release details in the coming days about commencement and classes. Student activities have been canceled, University officials said but some faculty are working on campus.
The city has also closed all public playgrounds until further notice.
The Alabama Department of Public Health continues to update the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The state’s first death due to the coronavirus was announced Wednesday. The ADPH confirms the patient was a resident of Jackson County.
RESOURCES FOR ASSISTANCE:
If you are looking for food, work, or other assistance during the pandemic, check out the resources available HERE.
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
