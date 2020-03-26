Corrections officer charged with promoting prison contraband

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Covington County Jail corrections officer turned into a Covington County Jail inmate after officials say he committed a crime.
Covington County Corrections Officer Justin Potter was arrested and charged with promoting prison contraband, Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman said.
“It’s a really sad day for our community when an officer strays and takes advantage of situations like this,” said Turman. “I am truly disappointed. This officer had recently completed the corrections officer course and has now shamed the department, our community and tax dollars. We will not overlook his actions.”
Potter was released on a $3,000 bond.
