Friends put idea to work to help Andalusia businesses

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - T-shirts with a touch of simple elegance saying “Shop Local. Andalusia.”
“All my creative juices start flowing at night,” said Andalusia native Darious Davis.
It's the brainchild of Darious Davis who thought of it around 2:30 Monday morning.
“We’ve seen different things happen across the United States of people supporting their small and local businesses,” Davis said.
One text later, friend Colin Marcum made use of his graphic design talents.
“Since this has all come up so quickly, businesses had to shutdown, we really wanted to pump out this idea,” said Marcum.
Three days after their “ah-ha”moment, the shirts are being printed at the local graphics shop. Sale proceeds will go directly local businesses feeling the burn of the economic fallout.
“Whatever money we collect minus the amount of cost printing the shirts, we will distribute evenly among those qualified businesses,” said Andalusia Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chrissie Duffy.
Such a kind gesture couldn’t come soon enough for Marrianne Thomason who just recently had to lay off one employee at her gift shop - by far one of the toughest things she ever had to do.
“It was like a hug. It was like a hug that was brought to you knowing someone cared and they were out there doing what they were doing,” said Thomason, owner of Pink Peppers.
So far 250 orders have been placed for the shirts, orders that could go a long way in brightening the spirits for small towns like Andalusia.
“Let’s do something,” said Davis.
In spite of the coronavirus, the social distancing didn’t keep two friends from putting their signature on a good deed.
The shirts come in four colors and the Andalusia Chamber of Commerce has more information on its website if you’re interested in ordering one.
Thomason says she’s not sure for now whether she’ll take advantage of the $2 trillion stimulus package Congress just passed.
