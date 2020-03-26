Greenville man killed in early morning crash

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 33-year-old Greenville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning, according to Alabama State Troopers.
Marcus Darrel Bullock was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Altima he was driving left the road and hit a tree shortly before 12:30 a.m.
The crash happened on Alabama Highway 185 near mile marker 22, in Ft. Deposit.
Bullock, who was not wearing a seat belt, died on the scene, troopers said.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
