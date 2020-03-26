Greenville man killed in early morning crash

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a fatal Lowndes County crash. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA Staff | March 26, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 12:32 PM

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 33-year-old Greenville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Marcus Darrel Bullock was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Altima he was driving left the road and hit a tree shortly before 12:30 a.m.

The crash happened on Alabama Highway 185 near mile marker 22, in Ft. Deposit.

Bullock, who was not wearing a seat belt, died on the scene, troopers said.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

