Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police say three teenagers have been arrested in the death of a Tucson man last year. They say two of the boys are 17 years old and the third is 16. Their names aren’t being released by The Associated Press because they are juveniles. Police say the teens are being held in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on multiple charges including first-degree murder in the Oct. 26 shooting of 25-year-old Marco Beltran Romero. Police were dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle collision and found a car crashed into multiple block walls of several residences. They say the driver was identified as Romero and he was dead at the scene with signs of gunshot trauma.