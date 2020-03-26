Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — State health officials say confirmed infections from the new coronavirus in Georgia have risen to nearly 1,400. Numbers released Wednesday show that nearly a third of those people were hospitalized. Nearly 50 deaths in the state have been attributed to the virus. In four counties, the number of confirmed cases topped 100, with Fulton County tallying more than 200 infections. The spread of the virus also continued to take its toll on businesses big and small. Waffle House, known for its "always open" restaurants, has closed more than 400 of its nearly 2,000 outlets. And Kia Motors Corp. is suspending production at its plant in southwest Georgia.