Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 4-year-old

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing child.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a Missing Child Alert Wednesday for missing 4-year-old Evelyn Vadie Sides.
Authorities say Sides was last seen walking her dog Wednesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Lee Road 66. She was described as wearing a short sleeve floral dress.
If you have any information on Sides’ whereabouts, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-737-7131 or call 911.
