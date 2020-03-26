Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 4-year-old

4-year-old Evelyn Vadie Sides was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the 5000 block of Lee Road 66. (Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA Staff | March 25, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 9:14 PM

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing child.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a Missing Child Alert Wednesday for missing 4-year-old Evelyn Vadie Sides.

Authorities say Sides was last seen walking her dog Wednesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Lee Road 66. She was described as wearing a short sleeve floral dress.

If you have any information on Sides’ whereabouts, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-737-7131 or call 911.

