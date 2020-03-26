Macon County animal shelter volunteers needed

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Macon County Humane Society is putting out an urgent request for help as it deals with limited staffing and a large amount of animals.
Shelter Director Susan Allen says there are currently 77 dogs at the facility, but only two people able to take care of them all.
“Having two people to take care and feed them all isn’t going to work for long,” Allen said.
The primary need is for animal lovers who can volunteer to take some of the dogs out to walk or play. There is a large field available to help the animals burn off energy and continue interacting with people as they wait to be adopted or fostered.
“We understand that this is a difficult time for many as we are dealing with this virus, but if you would want to dedicate some of your free time to care for and look after our MCHS dogs, we would be grateful,” she added.
Volunteers can also help with cleaning, if they wish.
In order to avoid large numbers gathering at once, Allen is asking volunteers to email maconhumane.al@gmail.com or text her at 334-740-3636 in order to find a time that is right for them and to get detailed directions to the shelter.
“We always need donations,” she added, including food, paper towels or even monetary gifts.
Of course, the Macon County Humane Society isn’t the only facilty in the area experiencing changes because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Check with your local shelter to see if they have any specific needs that you can fill.
