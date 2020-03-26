3 Montgomery college students stuck in Guatemala

“There’s no buses out, no cabs, anything. So we were going to be stuck here and the borders were shutting for two weeks, at least. No one can leave, no one can come in,” Mott said. “So the government was offering charter flights and you had to pay a promissory note. We signed up the first day we could, all of us, and were promised at some point we would get a flight. They had over 1000 people get out, 1000 Americans, and we were not selected.”