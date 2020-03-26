More businesses adding special shopping hours to accommodate at-risk customers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Even as we deal with the coronavirus, most of us still need to do things like go grocery shopping. But doctors say people who are older or have underlying health issues need to stay away from crowds.
A number of stores in our area are adjusting schedules to help protect those who are most vulnerable to the coronavirus.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Dollar General will dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to only older shoppers.
- Every Wednesday, Target will dedicate the first hour of shopping for people who are older or people who are sick.
- Fresh Market grocery store has designated their first hour of shopping every day to that.
- Beginning March 24 seniors can shop at Publix stores from 7-8 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesdays until further notice. The Publix pharmacy will also be open.
- Whole Foods Market will open stores one hour early for at-risk people who need to avoid crowds.
- Winn-Dixie will dedicate the hours of 7-8 a.m., Monday thru Friday to at-risk shoppers.
- Walmart will dedicate 7-8 a.m. every Tuesday to shoppers who are older.
- Sam’s Club will dedicate 7-9 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday to seniors and those with disabilities or compromised immune systems.
