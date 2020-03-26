More than 9,000 people file for unemployment in Alabama from March 14-21

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Unemployment claims in Alabama jumped more than 9,000 in one week after our state’s industries saw big changes amid the coronavirus pandemic.
For the week ending on March 14, Alabama had 1,824 claims.
For the week ending on March 21, the state had 10,892 claims.
As you can tell in this graphic, the industry hurting the most is Accommodation and Food Services with more than 3,000 people out of work.
The Alabama Department of Labor Secretary, Fitzgerald Washington, announced Alabama employees who are unable to work due to COVID-19 will be eligible to file for unemployment benefits.
To file a claim click here.
