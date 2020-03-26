Opelika rehab center reports two cases of COVID-19

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Arbor Springs Health and Rehab Center is reporting two cases of the coronavirus at its facility.
Wednesday, the center announced that one of its residents was sent to a hospital for evaluation this past weekend The center says it was notified Monday afternoon that resident had tested positive for COVID-19.
“Before the resident developed symptoms, Arbor Springs had implemented safety measures to limit our residents’ exposure to visitors and contact with each other to reduce the chance of infection,” said the center in a press release.
Then, late Tuesday the center says one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. Arbor Springs says that employee hasn’t worked for 14 days in the building.
Arbor Springs says it has implemented protective protocols for its residents and employees.
ADPH’s official tally indicates COVID-19 cases climbed from 283 to 386 Wednesday. Lee County is up to 40 cases.
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.