Publix CEO asks customers not to overshop at stores

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Publix Super Markets’ CEO Todd Jones has a message for customers.
Jones is asking customers not to overshop at Publix, as products are being delivered daily to stores. He said in the last 11 days, Publix has delivered more than 20,000 truckloads of product, which he said is a significant increase from our normal volume.
“As you shop with us, we encourage you to buy what you need to allow your family, friends and neighbors the same opportunity,” Jones said in a video message. “There is no need to buy extra.”
Jones said there is no need to wait outside stores before they open, as deliveries are made throughout the day.
Publix has also adjusted its store hours in order to give employees time to conduct additional sanitation and restock shelves. Publix is also offering special shopping hours for customers age 65 and over.
If you develop symptoms for the coronavirus and need to be tested, call 1-888-264-2256.
