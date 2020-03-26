Record heat on the way to end the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hopefully the unseasonably warm temperatures we’ve seen this month haven’t been too hot for you! That’s because it’s about to get even hotter for the next three days.
Ample sunshine and southwesterly flow on the backside of an area of high pressure will combine to deliver record-breaking heat Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Highs should reach 88° on Thursday, and 89° both Friday and Saturday. For those keeping track, the record high for each day is as follows:
•Thursday: 87°
•Friday: 89°
•Saturday: 89°
Many areas to the south and west of Montgomery will reach the 90-degree mark at least once or twice over the next three days. Fortunately, though, it won’t be overly humid. You will notice the mugginess increase for Friday and especially Saturday, but it won’t be enough to cause any big heat index concerns.
A fading line of showers could impact us Saturday night into Sunday, but cooler weather and a much better chance of rain and perhaps thunderstorms return for early next week.
