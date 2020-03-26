Smiths Station man killed in I-85 rollover crash

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 51-year-old Smiths Station man has died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 85, according to Alabama State Troopers.
Jerry Dozier, 51, was killed when shortly before 8:45 p.m. Wednesday when the 2005 Toyota Camry he was driving left the road and overturned.
The crash happened on I-85 near mile marker 69. That’s about five miles outside Opelika.
Troopers said Dozier was not using his seat belt and died on the scene.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
