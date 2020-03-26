Tuskegee University says student, employee have COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A student and an employee at Tuskegee University have tested positive for COVID-19, or coronavirus.
The university confirmed the cases Wednesday. The employee self-quarantined and co-workers who had contact with the employee were asked to vacate their building and self-isolate.
The university said the student returned to campus to retrieve personal items. The residential hall, along with the building in which the employee works, have undergone environmental cleaning and disinfection procedures.
The university said neither the student nor the employee resides in Macon County.
If you develop symptoms for the coronavirus and need to be tested, call 1-888-264-2256.
