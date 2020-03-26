University of Alabama offering students refunds for housing, dining, and parking

University of Alabama offering students refunds for housing, dining, and parking
The main campus of the University of Alabama (Courtesy: UA.edu)
By WBRC Staff | March 26, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 5:59 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama has announced they will provide students with refund options for housing, dining and parking after a nation-wide response to the coronavirus brought the spring semester to an abrupt halt.

According to the university, applicable students will receive a prorated refund based on their residence hall, meal plan and parking permit type and will be contacted directly, no later than April 15.

Students receiving a refund will be able to choose from the following options:

  • Receive a prorated refund. See studentaccounts.ua.edu/refunds for information about how refunds are issued.
  • Apply your refund to your Fall 2020 student bill; students who elect this option will receive an additional credit of 10% of the refund amount. For example, under this option with a $500 refund, an additional 10% or $50 for a total of $550 would be applied to your Fall 2020 student bill; OR
  • Donate your refund to the Tide Together Student Support Fund.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.