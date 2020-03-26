University of Alabama offering students refunds for housing, dining, and parking

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama has announced they will provide students with refund options for housing, dining and parking after a nation-wide response to the coronavirus brought the spring semester to an abrupt halt.
According to the university, applicable students will receive a prorated refund based on their residence hall, meal plan and parking permit type and will be contacted directly, no later than April 15.
Students receiving a refund will be able to choose from the following options:
- Receive a prorated refund. See studentaccounts.ua.edu/refunds for information about how refunds are issued.
- Apply your refund to your Fall 2020 student bill; students who elect this option will receive an additional credit of 10% of the refund amount. For example, under this option with a $500 refund, an additional 10% or $50 for a total of $550 would be applied to your Fall 2020 student bill; OR
- Donate your refund to the Tide Together Student Support Fund.
