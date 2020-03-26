Virtual concert to feature Montgomery musicians

Montgomery band Souled Out will perform via livestream Thursday evening. (Source: Quarantine Groove Facebook page)
By WSFA Staff | March 26, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 2:41 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A virtual concert will feature several Montgomery musicians Thursday evening.

Montgomery band Souled Out will perform via livestream, starting at 7:30 p.m. The concert is called Quarantine Groove.

“This is a virtual set designed to support the local entertainment community while providing inspiration for our people during quarantine,” the event’s Facebook page said.

To watch the concert, visit T Baldwin Music LLC on Facebook.

[Latest headlines on the coronavirus pandemic]

If you develop symptoms for the coronavirus and need to be tested, call 1-888-264-2256.

