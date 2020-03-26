Virtual concert to feature Montgomery musicians

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A virtual concert will feature several Montgomery musicians Thursday evening.
Montgomery band Souled Out will perform via livestream, starting at 7:30 p.m. The concert is called Quarantine Groove.
“This is a virtual set designed to support the local entertainment community while providing inspiration for our people during quarantine,” the event’s Facebook page said.
To watch the concert, visit T Baldwin Music LLC on Facebook.
