Wetumpka chase ends with crash in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A high-speed police chase from Wetumpka to Montgomery ended with a crash, according to Wetumpka Police Chief Greg Benton.
The pursuit started Thursday morning after Wetumpka police ran the vehicle’s license plate and it came back with warrants for the owner.
Benton said a traffic stop was initiated, though he wasn’t immediately certain where. The driver did not stop.
Wetumpka police were later assisted by Montgomery police and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers.
The vehicle ultimately crashed, according to Benton, though there were no injuries. It appears the chase ended near Madison Avenue and Capitol Parkway, not far from downtown.
The chief said at least one of the three occupants was taken into custody and charges are pending.
No names have been released, nor was it clear what the original warrants were issued for.
