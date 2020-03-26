YMCA’s ‘Brown Bag Bus’ program feeding kids with schools closed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The YMCA of Greater Montgomery has used its mobile feeding program for kids called the “Brown Bag Bus” for years, but with many kids out of school right now, they’ve sprung into action early.
The group’s Brown Bag Bus program is keeping busy making sure kids in low-income communities get a meal. Vendors provide the meals and they prepare them, then keep them hot or cold until they can deliver them.
The meals typically have a sandwich or burrito, some fruit, snacks, and a drink.
Along with the bus the Y brought in a few vans in to help get to 20 locations across the city to help.
“We’re trying to figure out what’s the best way to serve in this time of need. We’re here to strengthen the foundations of our community," said YMCA of Greater Montgomery President & CEO Gary Cobbs. "Many times we’ll shift to see what that need might be and what gaps we need to fill. I think people in our community know who the Y is, but, especially during this time of crisis and pandemic, we want people to know that our YMCA will be on the frontline making sure kids get these meal in their bellies.”
Cobbs estimates they will serve about 1,000 kids a day.
“If u are hungry you can’t do anything. You can’t learn, you might be upset, you might be angry. You just may not be able to function properly, and for these kids to be able to get a nice, nutritious meal and go to bed at night that’s all we want to do at this YMCA,” said Cobbs. “We feel like we are called to do this work and we will serve the community.”
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.