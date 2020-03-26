YMCA’s ‘Brown Bag Bus’ program feeding kids with schools closed

“We’re trying to figure out what’s the best way to serve in this time of need. We’re here to strengthen the foundations of our community," said YMCA of Greater Montgomery President & CEO Gary Cobbs. "Many times we’ll shift to see what that need might be and what gaps we need to fill. I think people in our community know who the Y is, but, especially during this time of crisis and pandemic, we want people to know that our YMCA will be on the frontline making sure kids get these meal in their bellies.”