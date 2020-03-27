Alabama National Guard airman tests positive for coronavirus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama National Guard airman has tested positive for the coronavirus, the national guard announced Friday.
The airman is self-quarantined after experiencing symptoms.
The airman is assigned to the 187th Fighter Wing at Dannelly Field but hasn’t visited Dannelly Field since early March.
Dannelly Field public health officials are working with military and state officials to monitor the airman who is recovering at home. Dannelly Field has also moved to Health Protection Condition Charlie, which includes the following:
- Continue essential missions with required manning. Installation operations will be commensurate with federal, state and local guidelines. Installation commanders will determine the installation’s essential missions and require manning in coordination with mission partners.
- Only conduct in-person mission-essential meetings that require the fewest personnel
- Limit access ton installation for official business
- Instruct military personnel and encourage civilian employees to limit off-base travel to movement to/from work, grocery, and hospital/medical needs.
- Adhere to strict hygiene (no hand-shaking, frequent hand-washing, clean common-use items).
Alabama surpassed 600 confirmed coronavirus cases Friday.
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
