3 dead as Alabama’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rise

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Just two weeks after the state’s first confirmed case of the coronavirus, 538 people have tested positive and three people have died.
Friday morning the Alabama Department of Public Health released the latest on COVID-19 cases across the state. A total of 4,082 people have been tested.
Montgomery County has 17 confirmed cases, Elmore County has 10 confirmed cases and Autauga County has six confirmed cases. The latest numbers for each county are available online from ADPH.
ADPH confirmed the state’s first death due to the coronavirus Wednesday evening. The patient was a resident of Jackson County. It is unclear at this time where the other two deaths originate.
RESOURCES FOR ASSISTANCE:
If you are looking for food, work, or other assistance during the pandemic, check out the resources available HERE.
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
On Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey and other state officials announced Alabama public school students won’t return to classrooms this school year. She instructed each of the state’s public K-12 schools to implement a plan to complete the 2019-2020 school year using “alternate methods of instruction."
