Alex City’s Amtech to make ventilator parts for national company

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The all familiar hum inside the Amtech production facility near Alexander City is about to get drowned out in a very big way. The order for medical ventilator parts by a national company promises a more fast-paced action.
Speed is the name of the game as more Americans find themselves ill with the COVID 19 respiratory virus.
“Most of our suppliers will be shipping the materials sporadically," said Amtech Vice President of Customer Service, Planning and HR, Mallory Gaston.
Amtech doesn’t actually manufacture the ventilators, only the key parts that make up the internal part of the machines.
As he drops filler for the two enjoining pieces of metal, employee David Robinson thinks about the people who are sick.
“I think about, you know, the more ventilators you can make, the lives you can save,” he said.
Mary Roland’s job is to make sure everything works before the wires and plugs get shipped out.
“There’s 25 to a bundle, so usually around 200 a day. I’m pretty meticulous," she explained.
The mother ship in Massachusetts, Zoll Medical, needs 10,000 ventilators per month. That means Amtech needs to produce around 2,500 completed internal parts per week.
'We are definitely upset this virus is around and spreading, but we greatly appreciated we’ve been awarded this business, and we look forward to working with Zoll," said Gaston.
The new work order means more people need to be hired. That process has already begun. Ten started this week. Four more start on Monday. Company officials say they plan to hire up to 36 people for the additional work that’s coming down the pike.
Throughout the medical community, the virus has sparked that can-do spirit to conquer this illness. David Robinson and Mary Roland are doing their part to do just that.
