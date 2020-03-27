‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in Camp Hill homicide

CAMP HILL, Ala. (WSFA) - Camp Hill police are searching for a man they say is wanted in connection to a homicide.
According to Camp Hill Police, Josephis Tavrious Mahone, 29, is wanted for a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.
The shooting happened on Thursday around 1 p.m. Police say one of the victims was taken to the Lake Martin Community Hospital and later died. The other victim was taken by personal vehicle to a local hospital for treatment.
Investigators identified Mahone and two others as suspects. One of the suspects, a juvenile, was taken into custody Thursday evening. The other suspect, Antwan LaQuan Morgan, 19, turned himself into police Friday.
Police are requesting Mahone to turn himself over to law enforcement as soon as possible. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on Mahone’s whereabouts, please call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or police.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.