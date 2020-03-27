Camp Hill homicide suspect surrenders after seeing media report

CAMP HILL, Ala. (WSFA) - An “armed and dangerous” homicide suspect who was wanted by the Camp Hill Police Department and Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office has been taken into custody, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
Josephis Tavrious Mahone, 29, of Dadeville, was arrested by Camp Hill police and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force Friday after he saw himself in a media segment and surrendered.
Mahone is accused of killing one man and leaving another injured in a shooting that happened on Thursday around 1 p.m. He’s now charged with murder.
Police say one of the victims was taken to the Lake Martin Community Hospital and later died. The other victim was taken by personal vehicle to a local hospital for treatment.
Investigators identified Mahone and two others as suspects. One of the suspects, a juvenile, was taken into custody Thursday evening. The other suspect, Antwan LaQuan Morgan, 19, turned himself in to police Friday.
