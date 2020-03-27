Funeral set Saturday for former Coosada police chief

COOSADA, Ala. (WSFA) - The first African-American police chief in Elmore County history has died. Longtime Coosada Police Chief Leon Smith Sr. (retired) passed away March 23 from natural causes, his son said.
Smith served 27 years with the department, including four as a patrolman. He was appointed to the chief’s position and held that role for 23 years.
Smith was also a beloved bus driver for Elmore County Public Schools and a member of the Town Council by appointment where he served until his unexpected death.
Smith’s love for public service was shared by his wife, Zelma Smith, serving at Coosada Elementary School in Elmore County, and son, Leon Smith Jr., who currently sits as the Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police for the Town of Coosada.
A visitation is being held until 5 p.m. Friday at Brookside Funeral Home in Millbrook, and police officers from across the state are expected to be in attendance.
Because of limitations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only 10 people can be inside the visitation at a time. The police chief’s funeral, set for Saturday morning at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church in Millbrook, is limited to family only for this reason.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.