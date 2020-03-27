Jackson resigns as ASU head men’s basketball coach

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets made an announcement Friday regarding the future leadership of its men’s basketball program going forward. Lewis Jackson has announced his resignation as head men’s basketball coach.
Jackson served as head coach of the Hornets for 15 seasons, compiling a 207-264 record, and leading Alabama State to three NCAA Tournaments. He also led the Hornets to an NIT appearance and an appearance in the 2014 CIT postseason tournament.
“As I continue my Alabama State University athletic journey, I am stepping down as head coach of the Alabama State University men’s basketball program,” said Jackson. “The joys and challenges of college athletics as a student, alumnus and coach at ASU continue to rank among the most rewarding milestones in my career. I am extremely grateful for the many opportunities that Alabama State University has afforded me.”
Jackson’s ties to the ASU program run deep. Before he was head coach of the Hornets, he served as an assistant coach on the coaching staff. Before he served as an assistant coach, he was putting up shots as a student-athlete at Alabama State. Jackson is the program’s fourth-leading score all-time with over 2,200 points scored. He was named the SWAC Player of the Year, Black College Basketball Player of the Year and a Black College All-American following his senior season. He was drafted by the Golden State Warriors and received an invite to try out for the Olympic Team following his senior season.
“Coach Lewis Jackson has been the face of the Alabama State men’s basketball program not only as a coach but as a student-athlete,” said Alabama State University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jennifer Lynne Williams. “I want to thank him for the time he has poured into the program for so many years as its leader. We wish him the best, and will continue to support him in his future endeavors.”
Alabama State finished this past season with an 8-24 record, including a 7-11 record in SWAC Conference play.
