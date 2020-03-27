Jackson resigns as ASU head men’s basketball coach

Jackson’s ties to the ASU program run deep. Before he was head coach of the Hornets, he served as an assistant coach on the coaching staff. Before he served as an assistant coach, he was putting up shots as a student-athlete at Alabama State. Jackson is the program’s fourth-leading score all-time with over 2,200 points scored. He was named the SWAC Player of the Year, Black College Basketball Player of the Year and a Black College All-American following his senior season. He was drafted by the Golden State Warriors and received an invite to try out for the Olympic Team following his senior season.