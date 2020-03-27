JD Davison named state’s boys Gatorade basketball POTY

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An already memorable junior season is now even more memorable for high school basketball standout JD Davison.
Thursday, Davison was named the Gatorade Alabama Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Davison put up astronomical numbers, averaging 33.4 points,12 rebounds, 6 steals, 5 assists and 4 blocks per game. He led Calhoun to the 2A state championship this past season and was named tournament MVP.
This may not be the end of the recognition for Davison’s 2019-20 season. He is also a finalist for both 2A Boys Player of the Year and Mr. Basketball by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.