Montgomery under ‘indefinite’ curfew to fight COVID-19′s spread

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is announcing a curfew on Alabama’s capital city.
“We’ve come to the conclusion that now is the time to enact a curfew in the city of Montgomery that will last indefinitely,” he said Friday evening. It goes into effect immediately and runs from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.
Reed says large public gatherings and the “alarming” rise in local illness numbers prompted his decision to order the curfew.
The aim is to save lives and flatten the curve, which keeps local hospitals functional. As of Friday evening, Montgomery had 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and Alabama had 604.
The mayor said he recognizes it as an inconvenience, but added “this is an effort to save lives. We want to look out for everyone.”
Earlier in the week, Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley expressed to the mayor the significant challenges to breaking up public gatherings. Those caught breaking the curfew could face criminal prosecution.
The mayor said violations are punishable by up to 180 days in jail and fines.
Earlier in the day, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced a new round of ordered closures for many “non-essential” businesses targeting four broad categories including entertainment venues, athletic facilities and activities, “close contact” service establishments, and non-essential retail stores.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
