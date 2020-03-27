More record heat on the way

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a record-breaking high temperature of 89° on Thursday, get ready for more high heat to round out the week and ring in the weekend. Highs will soar once again to near 90° both Friday and Saturday with increasing clouds expected by Saturday.
A fizzling cold front will bring a slim chance of a line of showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning, but many could very well stay dry.
What that front will do is cool us off into the upper 70s Sunday into early next week.
The system that bears watching enters the region late Monday night into Tuesday. Things will continue shifting a bit as models get a better handle on it, but that system will likely bring showers and possibly thunderstorms to a majority of the state.
Tuesday morning and afternoon is when the best rain chance exists, and there is a chance of a few stronger storms depending on how things develop.
Beyond that it will be very comfortable with highs by Wednesday in the upper 60s and lower 70s with significantly less humidity!
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.