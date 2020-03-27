Protective healthcare gear in demand, hospital works to ration supply

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 600 people across Alabama are diagnosed with COVID-19. More than 10 percent of those are hospitalized. According to State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, half of those are in the ICU and one-third are on ventilators.
“We historically in the state have about 1,350 ventilators and we normally have about 800 of those not in use on any given day,” stated Executive Director of the Alabama Hospital Association Dr. Don Williamson. “Those numbers are changing. We have more ventilators in use, we have less extra capacity. As the epidemic progresses, we’re going to need additional ventilators.”
Public health orders were issued with the hope of slowing transmission and flattening the curve, all in an effort to avoid overwhelming hospitals. The state’s already been forced to move its ventilator supply around to accommodate taxed hospitals. ADPH has asked for 200 ventilators from the Strategic National Stockpile, but there’s no assurance it will be granted due to a national ventilator shortage. The issue: the numbers will only grow in the coming weeks, increasing that demand.
“It’s important to remember, the first public health order for social distancing came down a week ago,” said Williamson. “So those who test positive through next week already had the virus before the order was handed down.”
It won’t be until late April before we know whether the state acted soon enough to slow transmission.
“We are going to absolutely rise over the next two weeks, no matter what we do,” Williamson explained. “It will be in week three when we begin to see those cases plateau or the rate of rise slow down, that will be the first time we know with any certainty that social distancing has been successful.”
Failure to meet that heavy burden would force providers to make decisions of last resort to determine which patients received ventilator support.
“We’ve got to do everything we can so that we do not put providers in unconscionable positions of having to make those incredibly difficult and challenging decisions,” Williamson said.
Williamson explained hospitals will be forced to reappropriate other equipment to meet the demand.
“There’s now evidence, for example, that you can use a CPAP machine as a ventilator,” he said. “There is technology that allows you to convert a ventilator, ventilating one person into a ventilator that ventilates four people. Yes, I worry about ventilators.”
Ventilators are only one piece of a major supply chain issue across the nation. Personal protective gear, or PPE, like masks, goggles, face shields, gloves, and gowns are hard to come by. Equipment that’s paramount in protecting those from transmission who are on the front lines.
“I worry about is personnel,” he said. “We have got to have enough PPE so that we can keep our healthcare workers working. If our healthcare workers get infected and are taken off the battlefield, then even if we have ventilators, even if we have beds, we won’t have the people to take care of the patients."
UAB is accepting donations from the community to increase their PPE capacity with drop-off sites in Birmingham. UAB Medicine contracted with a company that sews masks if their supply level dips drastically.
Baptist Health’s CEO Russ Tyner said earlier in the week his hospitals had enough PPE for the week and would continue working with its supply chain to procure more equipment, stating they were taking it week-by-week. A spokesperson with Jackson Hospital confirmed it also has an adequate PPE supply, however, like Baptist, they are judiciously rationing materials.
“In an abundance of caution, we have asked staff to remain vigilant concerning the appropriate usage of supplies,” stated Jackson Hospital Marketing Director Mia Mothershed. “Our top priority continues to be the health, safety and well-being of our team members, physicians, and patients. Additionally, we continue to monitor our supply quantities and have partnered with our suppliers to ensure we are in the best possible position concerning supplies.”
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
