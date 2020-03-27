13 Redstone Arsenal employees among confirmed COVID-19 cases

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison county and city of Huntsville officials issued an update on COVID-19 at noon on Friday. This announcement included 13 employees of Redstone Arsenal being positive for the coronavirus.
Lt. General Edward Daly said the 13 positive cases are all employees who commute to the Arsenal. These cases have been accounted for in the statewide county case counts.
Daly added there have been no positive cases confirmed out of the 353 families who live on Redstone Arsenal.
The Arsenal remains open with 35 percent of staff working on-site. The Fox Army Health Center is also open and now features a drive through pharmacy. Gates 3 and 10 have been closed.
Several government and health leaders also provided updates on Madison County’s preparedness level.
EMA Director Jeff Birdwell reiterated the ADPH numbers including the one Madison county death.
“The ADPH has now confirmed three deaths related to COVID-19 in the state" said Birdwell.
Dr. Karen Landers noted how cases are reported to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“Once we receive a positive test to the ADPH, we initiate a COVID-19 investigation” said Landers.
“That is a fairly lengthy process, but we do investigate each and every case.”
“Labs may be back logged reporting their positive cases. At this time, we may not have all of the negative tests in our database.”
Madison Mayor Paul Finley wants to make the best decisions for the residents of Madison and Huntsville.
“We try to do as many updates as we can online or on the phone” said Finley. “We will scale back as many employees as we can while keeping City Hall functioning.”
“We had the discussion on the schools yesterday and that one was tough.”
“There are a lot of kids out there hurting and we understand that.”
“We have a responsibility to social distance. If you don’t have to be out, don’t!”
Lt. Gen Edward Daly of Redstone Arsenal finished up the Friday update thanking all of the officials in Huntsville and Madison for their work.
“We appreicate everything you all do” said Daly.
“We are taking steps at all levels of government to do our part. The leaders at Redstone are making informed decision to protect the force, prevent the spread, and to protect national defense."
“We are extremely serious in our actions against this virus.”
“As of today, 13 employees of Redstone Arsenal have tested positive for the virus.”
“No families that reside on the Arsenal have tested positive for the virus.”
