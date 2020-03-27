Sheriff temporarily suspends in-person pistol permits issuances

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger said Friday his office will temporarily suspend the issuance of in-person conceal-carry/pistol permits.
The sheriff said he’s looking out for the health and safety of his administrative personnel by issuing the suspension, which will begin March 30 and continue until further notice.
Sedinger said pistol permits can still be renewed through the mail by filling out an application at the sheriff’s office website.
He said those seeking to get a new permit should go to the same link, mail in a copy of the application, and a clerk will call to set up an appointment to finalize it.
Sheriff Sedinger also said all surrounding counties and states are relaxing the penalties on carrying a pistol with an expired permit, as long as the permit expired within the last month or so.
Questions can be addressed to the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Office at (334) 361-2502.
