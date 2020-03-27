Skundric, Williamson named NAIA All-Americans

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles men’s basketball team will have their season end on a good note.
While the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced that senior forward Milan Skundric and sophomore guard CJ Willimason were honored as NAIA All-Americans.
Skundric was named to the 2nd Team and Williamson 3rd Team.
Williamson led the team with a solid 15.5 points per game with Skundric just behind at 14.8 points per game and 7.7 rebounds.
Faulkner finished the season with a 27-4 record. At one point, Faulkner had an 18-game winning streak and won the Southern States regular-season title.
Faulkner was supposed to play in the NAIA National Tournament before the season was canceled.
