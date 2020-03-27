Suspects sought in armed robbery of Troy Dollar General

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are looking for suspects in an armed robbery at a Dollar General.
According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers, at around 9 p.m. Wednesday Troy officers responded to a robbery at the Dollar General in the 7000 block of U.S. 29 North. Two men reportedly entered the store armed with handguns and demanded money from the clerk.
The suspects took an undetermined amount of money and fled on foot. The clerk was not injured.
Police believe the suspects ran to a vehicle that was parked near the store. The vehicle traveled northbound on U.S. 29.
Anyone with information in this case should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
