Vandalism, theft suspect wanted by Montgomery police

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a vandalism and theft that happened at a downtown law firm.
Wednesday around 10:31 p.m., surveillance video shows an unknown suspect vandalizing and stealing unspecified property from a downtown law firm storage area.
The suspect was driving a dark colored pick-up truck. The make or model is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police or CrimeStoppers. You can contact CrimeStoppers at at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. You may also use CrimeStoppers new 800 number, 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Your tip may lead to a cash reward of up to $5,000.
