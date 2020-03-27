WSFA 12 News welcomes Meteorologist Tyler Sebree

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Meteorologist Tyler Sebree has joined WSFA’s First Alert Weather Team!
Tyler graduated from The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s of science in atmospheric science and a bachelor’s of arts in psychology.
This is Tyler’s fourth meteorological TV stop. Tyler’s worked in Rockford, Illinois, Lima, Ohio, and South Bend, Indiana. He’s covered several severe weather events, tornado warnings, snowstorms, ice storms, intense heat, and wind chills as low as 50 degrees below zero!
“Tyler is a highly-respected meteorologist who comes to us with a perfect blend of knowledge, personality and communication skill," Chief Meteorologist Josh Johnson said. "He is excited to join our team, and we are thrilled to have him come on board with us. We expect him to excel in our mission of serving central and south Alabama with the best, most accurate weather forecasts and severe weather coverage.”
For as long as he could remember, Tyler has wanted to work as a meteorologist somewhere in the South. Thunderstorms and tropical systems are his favorite types of weather to cover and study.
In his free time, Tyler enjoys exploring new places and going on adventures to parks, beaches, restaurants, and breweries.
Welcome, Tyler!
