ABC stores will remain open as “non-essential” businesses close around the state

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As non-essential businesses around the state prepare to close Saturday at 5:00 p.m., Alabama ABC stores across the state will remain open.
According to officials for the Alabama Alcoholic Control Board, Gov. Ivey’s “Safer at Home” Public Health order does not affect state-owned retail or wholesale ABC Stores. It has also been established that stores located in the City of Birmingham and the City of Tuscaloosa, where there are separate city wide stay home ordinances, will not be closed.
New rules being enforced at all ABC stores include only five customers can be in the store at any one time, customers must remain at the front of the store, ABC personnel must retrieve a customer’s order, and that cash money must be exchanged by being placed on the counter so that no direct skin contact can be made.
Officials stress that people have begun to stand in line around the store in fear of closing, but that this is not necessary.
