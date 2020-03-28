Downtown Montgomery a ghost town after curfew declared

The view of Montgomery's Alley on Friday, March 27, after a curfew was enacted. Mayor Steven Reed says the curfew will last "indefinitely." (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | March 28, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT - Updated March 28 at 11:10 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Typically vibrant areas of downtown Montgomery were like ghost towns Friday night after the mayor imposed an indefinite curfew as a way to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A view of downtown Montgomery Friday, March 27 after a curfew was enacted. It runs from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. daily. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Effective immediately, citizens of Montgomery must remain in their homes between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. every day of the week until further notice.

The lights are on, but no one is around as downtown Montgomery turns to a curfew-induced ghost town on a Friday night. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The aim is to save lives and flatten the curve, which keeps local hospitals functional. As of Friday evening, Montgomery had 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Lights are off and people are nowhere to be seen in Montgomery's Alley on a Friday night, as city officials imposed a curfew to stop crowds that could spread COVID-19. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

After communicating with city leaders and law enforcement Mayor Steven Reed concluded that the new curfew is needed to stop the continuation of large group gatherings.

Some vehicles dot the parking spots of downtown Montgomery businesses, but few if any people could be found out and about during a curfew. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Reed says the number of cases has risen at such an alarming rate that the city needed to take action to ensure that only necessary personnel are roaming the streets at night.

Typically busy spots with TVs and music wafting through the air have turned out the lights and are eerily silent during a Montgomery curfew. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

People may leave their homes during the curfew only if engaging in essential activities. Essential activities include: visiting health or veterinary care, obtaining medical supplies or medication, obtaining grocery items for their household or to deliver to others, or for legally mandated government purposes.

Red lights indicate the need to stop near a downtown Montgomery intersection, but there's no traffic thanks to an indefinite curfew. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The mayor said he recognizes it as an inconvenience, but added, “this is an effort to save lives. We want to look out for everyone.” Failure to comply with the curfew is punishable by a fine of up to $500 and or 180 days in jail.

A police officer patrols Montgomery's streets during a curfew. Penalties for violating the curfew include fines or jail time. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

