Downtown Montgomery a ghost town after curfew declared

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Typically vibrant areas of downtown Montgomery were like ghost towns Friday night after the mayor imposed an indefinite curfew as a way to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Effective immediately, citizens of Montgomery must remain in their homes between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. every day of the week until further notice.
The aim is to save lives and flatten the curve, which keeps local hospitals functional. As of Friday evening, Montgomery had 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
After communicating with city leaders and law enforcement Mayor Steven Reed concluded that the new curfew is needed to stop the continuation of large group gatherings.
Reed says the number of cases has risen at such an alarming rate that the city needed to take action to ensure that only necessary personnel are roaming the streets at night.
People may leave their homes during the curfew only if engaging in essential activities. Essential activities include: visiting health or veterinary care, obtaining medical supplies or medication, obtaining grocery items for their household or to deliver to others, or for legally mandated government purposes.
The mayor said he recognizes it as an inconvenience, but added, “this is an effort to save lives. We want to look out for everyone.” Failure to comply with the curfew is punishable by a fine of up to $500 and or 180 days in jail.
