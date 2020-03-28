Judge dismisses all counts in lawsuit against Lead Academy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday a judge dismissed all counts in a lawsuit filed against LEAD Academy, the first-ever public charter school in Montgomery.
The Alabama Education Association and the school’s former principal, Dr. Christian Nicole Ivey-Price, had sued LEAD Academy after she and the school parted ways back in early October.
In that lawsuit, Ivey-Price claimed multiple counts of fraud, breach of contract, and retaliation by LEAD Academy.
In a statement Friday, the school vowed to continue educating students despite efforts to “stop school choice in Montgomery.”
“We are grateful that Judge Poole dismissed all counts of the lawsuit filed against LEAD Academy. Our focus has and continues to be on providing a high-quality education to the students in Montgomery. Though we continue to face challenges from both individuals and groups that have worked against us from the beginning to stop school choice in Montgomery, we will not allow outside forces to distract us from our mission of educating students,” the statement said.
