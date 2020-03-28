School officials discuss new education methods

“We do have some communities that are going to go to more digital, kind of online learning. We do know that most students in our state don’t have the capacity to do that at home mostly because of lack of high-speed internet access at home, so for the for those, for the most part, they’re gonna have paper packets that will go back and forth between home and the school," said Mackey. "We are telling teachers, principals, and superintendents to really focus on what we are calling the critical learning standards. The key things that they need to know from one grade to the next grade.”