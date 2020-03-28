WSFA 12 News to debut new home at 6 p.m.

Through it all, WSFA’s engineers had to overcome hurdles that, at times, seemed almost insurmountable. Where would the station store its large fleet of news vehicles, including large satellite trucks and StormTracker12? Where would all the satellites and broadcasting towers be installed? Then there were the issues of running at least 20 to 30 miles of wiring through the ceiling and building generators to keep the station’s critical systems online but independent of the building’s power supply.