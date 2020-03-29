ALEA seeing increased activity on waterways with COVID-19 closures

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division is reminding everyone about social distancing and water safety as more and more people head to Alabama waterways.
According to ALEA, activity on the state’s lakes, rivers and other bodies of water usually increases during spring break season, but troopers have seen numbers spike during the last few days with COVID-19 closures. The troopers want everyone to enjoy themselves while also adhering to the health orders in effect.
Gov. Kay Ivey’s health orders include the prohibition of all non-work related gatherings of 10 people or more, or non-work related gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent 6-foot distance between people.
ALEA wants boaters to remember:
- The designated driver practice works just as well on the water as it does on the road. If boaters insist on having alcohol on board, make sure there is a designated driver.
- Be courteous and cautious.
- Follow boating rules. Know what to do in a head-to-head meeting and know the right-of-way rules and regulations.
- Make sure life jackets are accessible, in good condition, sized for the intended individual and U.S. Coast Guard-approved. There must be one personal flotation device (PFD) on board for each person on the boat that is sized and intended for that individual. Children younger than the age of 8 must wear PFDs.
- When boating at night, make sure the required navigation lights are on and in good working order. Operate at slower speeds and don’t venture into unfamiliar territory.
- Give other boaters plenty of room. Don’t operate too closely to private docks or the shoreline, and give skiers and swimmers a wide berth.
- Never overload a vessel. Follow the capacity plate guidelines.
- Make it a habit to check the vessel’s safety equipment before using the vessel, every time.
