City of Selma imposes indefinite ‘quarantine’

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma Mayor Darrio Melton signed a proclamation Saturday announcing the city of Selma will soon be under indefinite “quarantine" to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Beginning Sunday, the city will be under curfew from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. seven days a week.
The city of Selma says the curfew will not apply to the following:
1. Public safety or emergency service activities, including but not limited to law enforcement, fire and rescue services, and emergency management agencies.
2. First responders, crisis intervention workers, public health workers, emergency management personnel, emergency dispatchers, law enforcement personnel, and
3. Persons employed by or contracted to utilities, cable, and telecommunications companies and engaged in activities necessary to maintain or restore utility, cable, and telecommunications services.
4. Persons providing fire, police, sanitation, security, emergency and hospital services, food delivery services and other deliveries of merchandise or mail.
5. Persons seeking essential services or commodities; persons who are vulnerable to the most serious effects of the COVID-19 disease must remain at home, unless seeking medical treatment.
6. Persons supplying or restocking businesses in order to provide essential services or products, i.e. home improvement, groceries, fuel delivery locations, pharmacies or other retailers offering emergency supplies, transportation of fuels,movement of equipment and personnel for the provision of humanitarian support, and movement of equipment necessary for the protection of critical infrastructure or public safety.
7. Persons employed by the federal, state, county, or city government or their agencies working within the course and scope of their public service employment. Such employees shall follow any current or future directives regarding performance of their duties, including working from home, issued by their respective employers.
8. Persons experiencing homelessness within the City.
People may leave their homes in the following cases:
1. Essential Activities - To engage in certain essential activities, including without limitations, visiting a health or veterinary care professional, obtaining medical supplies or medication, obtaining grocery items for their household or to deliver to others, or for legally mandated government purposes.
2. Providing care for minors, the elderly, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons
3. Returning to one’s place of residence from outside the city
4. Traveling to one’s place of residence located outside the city
5. Traveling through the city from one location outside the city to another location outside the city
6. Compliance with an order of law or court shall be exempt from this order
7. Traveling to or from a place of business which provides essential services by owners and employees of such businesses or
8. Legally mandated government purposes. Persons engaging in these essential activities shall maintain reasonable social distancing practices. THis includes maintaining a distance of at least sic-feet away from others, frequently washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer, others, coverring coughs or sneezes (into the sleeve or elbow, not hands), regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces, and not shaking hands.
The city of Selma says these essential activities are subject to change.
On Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey ordered several types of “nonessential” businesses to be closed. Also, effective Saturday at 5 p.m. all non-work related gatherings of 10 people or more, or non-work related gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between persons, are prohibited.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the closures will remain in effect through April 17 at 5 p.m.
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
