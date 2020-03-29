Doctor recovering from COVID-19 urges residents not to panic about virus

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - A doctor in Andalusia is recovering from coronavirus, or COVID-19, and she has a message for residents.
According to the City of Andalusia, Dr. Gabrielle Baldwin, the owner and principal physician at Covington Pediatrics, said she had been in self-isolation for days when she received the results of her COVID-19 test on Friday. She said the symptoms were similar to the flu.
“At 1:30 a.m. on Monday, March 23, I woke with fever and chills,” Baldwin said in a statement. “I had felt totally fine when I went to bed the evening before. In fact, I had been taking advantage of social distancing and spring cleaning like many people, steam-cleaning my carpet on Sunday.”
Baldwin said she experienced body aches, a headache, a cough and chest discomfort. By Friday, she’d started feeling significantly better.
“I had minimal headache and backache, minimal cough and chest discomfort,” she said. “Mostly just a stuffy nose. It was later that morning I was notified that my test had come back positive. And then community panic ensued.”
Baldwin said it had been 62 hours since she had seen a patient when she first experienced symptoms, and no one with whom she was in contact last weekend has exhibited symptoms. She decided to share her story in order to curb fears.
“If you are taking the time to read this, please pay close attention to what I am about to say,” she said. “Remain calm. There is no need for panic. This illness is no one’s fault. Every community in the world will eventually have cases COVID-19. In fact, every community in the United States very likely already has cases of COVID-19. And I doubt my case was the first in Covington County, it was simply the first positive test.”
Baldwin said social distancing is an attempt to slow the spread of the virus so the healthcare system does not become overloaded and collapse. She said most people with the illness have mild symptoms, like she did, and they recover fully with no complication.
“Do not approach this viral pandemic with fear," she said. "Approach it with accurate, factual information. Follow public health recommendations for social distancing. Use basic universal precautions, most importantly handwashing and covering your cough, things you should do every day anyway.”
To read Baldwin’s full statement, visit this link.
Baldwin said Covington Pediatrics will be closed to hands-on patient care on Monday and Tuesday, but staff members will be available by phone for distance care. The office will reopen Wednesday and will operate with altered scheduling. Parents worried their children have symptoms of COVID-19 should call the office before visiting the clinic.
If you develop symptoms for the coronavirus and need to be tested, call 1-888-264-2256.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.