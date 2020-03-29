Doctor recovering from COVID-19 urges residents not to panic about virus

“If you are taking the time to read this, please pay close attention to what I am about to say,” she said. “Remain calm. There is no need for panic. This illness is no one’s fault. Every community in the world will eventually have cases COVID-19. In fact, every community in the United States very likely already has cases of COVID-19. And I doubt my case was the first in Covington County, it was simply the first positive test.”