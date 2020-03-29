First Alert: Strong storms possible Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - How about we turn down the heat a notch? Today will be about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday! Highs will warm up to near 80 under a mostly cloudy sky.
Temperatures will stay near 80 Monday and Tuesday, as well. Monday will be mostly dry, but Tuesday will feature showers and thunderstorms.
There is a low risk of severe storms Tuesday. The main threat is damaging wind gusts over 60mph, though hail and an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Timing right now looks to be from late morning to early afternoon.
Timing and impacts are subject to change, so check back in; we’ll keep you updated.
Wednesday will be dry and cooler! Highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees. It will be pleasant!
