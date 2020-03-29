High school principal in Chilton County posts encouraging videos for students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thorsby High School Principal Corey Clements is disappointed he’s no longer getting to meet face to face with his students, but he’s making sure they still see him every day.
“I wanted to keep doing the things we do every morning, because I wanted our kids to still feel connected,” Clements said.
Clements is posting daily announcements on Twitter and offering words of encouragement. His videos have each been viewed hundreds of times and received recognition from Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. In a press conference at the White House, she recognized educators like Clements who are finding creative ways to connect with their students.
“I’m just a principal who’s doing this," Clements said. "There’s several people around the state that are doing similar things. I think I’m just one of many that is doing this.”
Educators across the country are adjusting to their new normal. Clements said it will be difficult, but he knows they’ll make it work.
“I’m 44 years old, and I’ve spent 34 years of my life in that building,” he said. “So I don’t take it lightly that we’re not going back.”
Clements said it’ll be different but that’s not always a bad thing.
“We’ll make it work,” he said. “We have very strong leadership in our county. We’ve got amazing teachers, I brag on our teachers all the time. We got some of the best teachers anywhere and we got great kids.”
Clements posts a special video each Friday. In his most recent video, he played the piano.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.