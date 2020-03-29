Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
As virus spreads, so does gloomy outlook for Georgia budget
ATLANTA (AP) — Deaths and the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia continued to increase Saturday, even as lawmakers tried to grapple with what the respiratory illness will mean for state finances. State House Speaker David Ralston says efforts to cut income taxes or increase pay for teachers are probably dead for this year. The number of deaths in Georgia from the disease caused by the new coronavirus rose to 69 at noon Saturday, more than doubling in four days. The number of confirmed infections rose to 2,366, more than doubling in three days. The outbreak, on a per-capita basis, continued to be most severe in southwest Georgia.
OBIT-JOSEPH LOWERY-A LIFE
Joseph Lowery, civil rights leader and MLK aide, dies at 98
ATLANTA (AP) — The Rev. Joseph E. Lowery, a civil rights leader who helped the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. found the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, has died at 98. A charismatic and fiery preacher with oratory skills on par with King, Lowery led the SCLC for two decades. He remained an active force in social issues such as war and poverty long after his retirement. Lowery was considered the dean of civil rights veterans and lived to celebrate a milestone that few of them thought they would ever witness _ the election of an African American president. President Barack Obama awarded Lowery the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. A family statement says Lowery died Friday.
MOTEL DEATH
Woman shot to death in front of toddler daughter
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Police in suburban Atlanta say a man is in custody for allegedly shooting a woman to death in front of her 3-year-old daughter. The woman, identified as 20-year-old Akiela Peters-Williams, was shot Friday inside a DeKalb County motel room. DeKalb County Police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent says police arrested 22-year-old Shadrac Nkrumah of Atlanta. Vincent tells local news outlets that when police arrived about 6 p.m., the child was still in the room. She has since been turned over to relatives.
NUCLEAR POWER-GEORGIA
Milestone reached on second new reactor at Plant Vogtle
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Power says a milestone has been reached in the construction of a second new nuclear reactor at Plant Vogtle. The Augusta Chronicle reports the 750-ton top head for the reactor's containment vessel was lifted into place Friday. The giant cap measures 130 feet across and is 37 feet high. Georgia Power called it the final major lift for Plant Vogtle's Unit 4 reactor. The utility says the $17.1 billion expansion adding a pair of reactors to the nuclear plant in Burke County is now 84% complete. The first new reactor is scheduled to go online late next year, with the second one following about a year after that.
CURBSIDE RECYCLING
Georgia city to end curbside recycling
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Curbside recycling will soon end in Tybee Island in Georgia. As of April 1, the city's contractor will end that pick-up method there, The Savannah Morning News reported. As an alternative, the city is asking residents to participate in its drop-off program. The city accepts plastics, aluminum and tin cans, cardboard and mixed paper, such as newspaper and magazines. Residents are asked to separate recyclables before putting them into containers located in various spots throughout the city.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LIFE OUTSIDE LOCKDOWN
Living outside lockdown: Barbers, beauty shops still open
ELGIN, S.C. (AP) — While much of the United States is living on lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus, several Southern states are resisting. Governors in Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina have refused to issue stay-at-home orders even as leaders in the biggest city in each state passed ordinances closing everything but essential businesses like grocery stores. But even in those places, the rules cause confusion. In Charleston, South Carolina, dry cleaners and animal groomers are essential businesses while nail salons, barber shops and gyms are not. Small businesses considered nonessential say the governors are the only thing between them and financial ruin.
COURT APPOINTMENTS
Georgia governor makes appointments to appellate courts
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's governor is announcing appointments to the state's appellate courts. Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday announced that he has tapped state Court of Appeals Judge Carla Wong McMillian to move up to the Georgia Supreme Court. Judges Verda Colvin and John “Trea” Pipkin III were appointed to the Court of Appeals.
LAWMAKER COMPLAINT
Complaint: Georgia rep. does not live in place he represents
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia lawmaker is the subject of a complaint saying he does not live in the district he represents. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports a complaint filed this week says State Representative Vernon Jones lives in Atlanta while representing Lithonia. Attorneys representing Lithonia resident Faye Coffield say Jones sold his interest in a Lithonia property, where he registered to vote, 19 years ago. Jones says the accusations are baseless and without merit. Attorneys are seeking to remove his name from ballots before the primary election for his seat in May. Jones was criticized by leaders from his own party earlier this month after a transgender councilwoman said he made transphobic remarks during a conversation.