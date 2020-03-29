Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Deaths and the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia continued to increase Saturday, even as lawmakers tried to grapple with what the respiratory illness will mean for state finances. State House Speaker David Ralston says efforts to cut income taxes or increase pay for teachers are probably dead for this year. The number of deaths in Georgia from the disease caused by the new coronavirus rose to 69 at noon Saturday, more than doubling in four days. The number of confirmed infections rose to 2,366, more than doubling in three days. The outbreak, on a per-capita basis, continued to be most severe in southwest Georgia.