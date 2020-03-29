Man, woman taken to hospital following shooting near ASU

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Saturday night shooting.
MPD Sgt. Donald Lowe says police responded to a shooting the 800 Block of North University Drive. When police arrived at the scene, Lowe says they found a man and woman had been shot.
Lowe says their injuries were considered non-life-threatening.
They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The scene is located not far from Alabama State University.
