Man, woman taken to hospital following shooting near ASU
By WSFA Staff | March 28, 2020 at 9:49 PM CDT - Updated March 28 at 9:49 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Saturday night shooting.

MPD Sgt. Donald Lowe says police responded to a shooting the 800 Block of North University Drive. When police arrived at the scene, Lowe says they found a man and woman had been shot.

Lowe says their injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The scene is located not far from Alabama State University.

