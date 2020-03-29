Nonprofits feel financial impact of COVID-19

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Businesses in Montgomery are not the only ones seeing negative financial impacts from the coronavirus. Many nonprofit organizations are having to postpone or cancel some of their largest fundraising events.
Nonprofit organizations like the Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center in Prattville rely on fundraising money to not only stay in business, but to continue positively impacting the community at a time when they need it most.
“We haven’t really slowed down here in this office,” said Butterfly Bridge Foundation Executive Director Emily Hutcheson. “We had 10 forensic interviews this week of children with allegations of abuse and neglect.”
Child abuse and domestic violence advocates anticipate that during the COVID-19 pandemic there will be a rise in the number of cases. This is because potential abusers can use quarantining as an excuse to trap their victims.
“We just know that our numbers are going to increase drastically and we have to be able to have the funds to be able to provide these services to these children and their families,” said Hutcheson. “All of our services are free for the families, but were able to do that through donations, fundraisers, and grants.”
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, they have postponed their 3rd annual “Cheers for Children” fundraiser originally scheduled for the month of May. One of their three biggest yearly events.
“We are still trying to bring in supporters and donors, and so when you take away a fundraiser, like we have, it definitely makes us a little uneasy,” Hutcheson said.
Burton Crenshaw, president of the Central Alabama Community Foundation, said during times like these nonprofits have stepped up to help the community in ways they have never had to before.
“Nonprofits do so much by giving back, and they are on the front lines now,” Crenshaw said.
She said cancellation of a fundraiser should not stop you from making a donation.
“OK we’re not having our event, but if you, you or me, or any of us were planning to go to that event, take that money that you would have bought a ticket to go to that event and just donate it,” Crenshaw said.
You can donate directly to a nonprofit of choice, or you can make a donation to the COVID-19 community relief fund put together by United Way and The Central Alabama Community Foundation to help non profits across the river region.
You can go to Central Alabama Community Foundation website to make a donation to the COVID-19 relief foundation.
